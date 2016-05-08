Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Torino 1 Bruno Peres 66 Red Card: Giuseppe Vives 90+3 Napoli 2 Gonzalo Higuain 12, Jose Callejon 20 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 18,000 - - - Verona 2 Luca Toni 43pen, Federico Viviani 55 Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 90+4pen Red Card: Alex Sandro 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,753 - - - Frosinone 0 Sassuolo 1 Matteo Politano 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Fiorentina 0 Palermo 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,000 - - - Carpi 1 Jerry Mbakogu 84 Missed penalty: Jerry Mbakogu 12,41 Lazio 3 Milan Bisevac 23, Antonio Candreva 32, Miroslav Klose 73 Red Card: Lucas Biglia 83, Filip Djordjevic 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Sampdoria 0 Genoa 3 Leonardo Pavoletti 3, Suso 26,74 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 1 Gianpaolo Bellini 19pen Udinese 1 Duvan Zapata 10 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 16,000 - - - AS Roma 3 Radja Nainggolan 18, Antonio Ruediger 39, Miralem Pjanic 85 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 55,508 - - - Saturday, May 7 Bologna 0 Red Card: Amadou Diawara 12 AC Milan 1 Carlos Bacca 40pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 22,500 - - - Inter Milan 2 Mauro Icardi 12, Ivan Perisic 40 Empoli 1 Manuel Pucciarelli 37 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 44,348 - - -
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0