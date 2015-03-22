Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Napoli 1 Duvan Zapata 89 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Mauricio Pinilla 72 Red Card: Alejandro Gomez 55 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,519 - - - Udinese 2 Molla Wague 15, Panagiotis Kone 62 Fiorentina 2 Mario Gomez 50,53 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,900 - - - Lazio 2 Felipe Anderson 4, Antonio Candreva 45+2 Verona 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,134 - - - Sampdoria 1 Eder 65 Inter Milan 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000 - - - Cesena 0 AS Roma 1 Daniele De Rossi 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Parma 0 Red Card: Alessandro Lucarelli 36 Torino 2 Maxi Lopez 19, Migjen Basha 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Juventus 1 Carlos Tevez 25 Missed penalty: Carlos Tevez 62 Genoa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,919 - - - Empoli 3 Riccardo Saponara 46,60, Levan Mchedlidze 59 Sassuolo 1 Daniele Rugani 49og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,702 - - - Saturday, March 21 AC Milan 3 Jeremy Menez 21,78pen, Philippe Mexes 49 Cagliari 1 Diego Farias 47 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,748 - - - Chievo Verona 1 Alberto Paloschi 35 Missed penalty: Alberto Paloschi 62 Palermo 0 Red Card: Sinisa Andelkovic 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,000 - - -
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.