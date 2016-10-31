Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Cagliari 2 Daniele Dessena 53,64
Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 79
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Udinese 2 Cyril Thereau 60, Duvan Zapata 70
Torino 2 Marco Benassi 15, Adem Ljajic 77
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Sunday, October 30
Sampdoria 1 Fabio Quagliarella 44
Inter Milan 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,906
- - -
Crotone 2 Marcello Trotta 45+3pen, Diego Falcinelli 90+2
Chievo Verona 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,300
- - -
Lazio 2 Senad Lulic 50, Ciro Immobile 55
Sassuolo 1 Gregoire Defrel 58
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
AC Milan 1 Giacomo Bonaventura 49
Pescara 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,535
- - -
Empoli 0
AS Roma 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,671
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 3 Jasmin Kurtic 36,45+2, Alejandro Gomez 84
Genoa 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Saturday, October 29
Juventus 2 Leonardo Bonucci 50, Gonzalo Higuain 70
Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,409
- - -
Bologna 0
Red Card: Daniele Gastaldello 29
Fiorentina 1 Nikola Kalinic 31pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,780
- - -