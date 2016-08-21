Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Bologna 1 Mattia Destro 86 Crotone 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,400 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 3 Franck Kessie 63,67, Andrea Petagna 90+1 Lazio 4 Ciro Immobile 15, Wesley Hoedt 20, Cristiano Lombardi 33, Danilo Cataldi 89 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Chievo Verona 2 Valter Birsa 49,81 Inter Milan 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,000 - - - Empoli 0 Red Card: Massimo Maccarone 84 Sampdoria 1 Luis Muriel 37 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Genoa 3 Olivier Ntcham 78, Diego Laxalt 79, Luca Rigoni 88 Cagliari 1 Marco Borriello 66 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,800 - - - Palermo 0 Red Card: Slobodan Rajkovic 90+1 Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 31pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,935 - - - Pescara 2 Ahmed Benali 8, Gianluca Caprari 35 Napoli 2 Dries Mertens 60,63 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,000 - - - AC Milan 3 Carlos Bacca 38,50,62pen Red Card: Gabriel Paletta 90+4 Torino 2 Andrea Belotti 48, Daniele Baselli 90+1 Missed penalty: Andrea Belotti 90+6 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Saturday, August 20 Juventus 2 Sami Khedira 37, Gonzalo Higuain 75 Fiorentina 1 Nikola Kalinic 70 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,184 - - - AS Roma 4 Diego Perotti 65pen,75pen, Edin Dzeko 82, Mohamed Salah 84 Udinese 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,940 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)