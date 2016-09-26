Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday
Monday, September 26
Cagliari 2 Joao Pedro Galvao 37, Federico Melchiorri 88
Sampdoria 1 Bruno Fernandes 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Crotone 1 Simy 86
Atalanta Bergamo 3 Andrea Petagna 3, Jasmin Kurtic 40, Alejandro Gomez 45+1
Red Card: Franck Kessie 62
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 600
- - -
Sunday, September 25
Fiorentina 0
Missed penalty: Josip Ilicic 23
AC Milan 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,786
- - -
Inter Milan 1 Ivan Perisic 37
Bologna 1 Mattia Destro 14
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 42,274
- - -
Genoa 1 Giovanni Simeone 47
Red Card: Edenilson 74, Goran Pandev 79
Pescara 1 Rey Manaj 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,717
- - -
Lazio 2 Balde Diao Keita 29, Senad Lulic 90
Empoli 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,100
- - -
Sassuolo 1 Gregoire Defrel 34
Udinese 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,343
- - -
Torino 3 Andrea Belotti 8, Iago Falque 52pen,65
AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 55pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,275
- - -
Saturday, September 24
Napoli 2 Manolo Gabbiadini 24, Marek Hamsik 39
Chievo Verona 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Palermo 0
Juventus 1 Edoardo Goldaniga 49og
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,039
- - -