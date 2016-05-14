MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday AC Milan 1 Carlos Bacca 86 AS Roma 3 Mohamed Salah 19, Stephan El Shaarawy 59, Emerson Palmieri 82 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,571 - - - Sassuolo 3 Matteo Politano 6,39, Lorenzo Pellegrini 26 Inter Milan 1 Rodrigo Palacio 31 Red Card: Jeison Murillo 61 Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Napoli 4 Marek Hamsik 44, Gonzalo Higuain 52,62,71 Frosinone 0 Red Card: Mirko Gori 13 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Juventus 5 Patrice Evra 5, Paulo Dybala 15pen,37, Giorgio Chiellini 77, Leonardo Bonucci 84 Sampdoria 0 Red Card: Milan Skriniar 14 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 39,272 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Chievo Verona v Bologna (1600) Empoli v Torino (1600) Genoa v Atalanta Bergamo (1600) Lazio v Fiorentina (1845) Palermo v Verona (1845) Udinese v Carpi (1845)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.