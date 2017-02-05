Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Juventus 1 Juan Cuadrado 45
Inter Milan 0
Red Card: Ivan Perisic 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,408
- - -
Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 27
Crotone 0
Red Card: Lorenzo Crisetig 69
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,934
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 2 Alejandro Gomez 4,17
Cagliari 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 14,782
- - -
Empoli 1 Manuel Pucciarelli 45+2
Torino 1 Andrea Belotti 11
Missed penalty: Iago Falque 55
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 7,725
- - -
Pescara 2 Ahmed Benali 29, Gaston Brugman 41
Missed penalty: Gianluca Caprari 36
Lazio 6 Marco Parolo 10,14,49,77, Keita Balde Diao 57, Ciro Immobile 69
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Chievo Verona 0
Red Card: Bostjan Cesar 81
Udinese 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,000
- - -
Genoa 0
Sassuolo 1 Lorenzo Pellegrini 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,686
- - -
AC Milan 0
Red Card: Jose Sosa 90
Sampdoria 1 Luis Muriel 70pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,938
- - -
Saturday, February 4
Bologna 1 Vassilis Torosidis 36
Red Card: Adam Masina 32
Missed penalty: Mattia Destro 26
Napoli 7 Marek Hamsik 4,70,74, Lorenzo Insigne 6, Dries Mertens 33,43,90
Red Card: Jose Callejon 27
Halftime: 1-4;Attendance: 23,297
- - -