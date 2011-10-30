Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Cagliari 0 Lazio 3 Senad Lulic 39, Miroslav Klose 44, Tommaso Rocchi 88 Halftime: 0-2; - - - Parma 2 Gabriel Paletta 41, Alessandro Lucarelli 72 Missed penalty: Sebastian Giovinco 36 Cesena 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,000 - - - Lecce 1 Rodney Strasser 32 Novara 1 Marco Rigoni 44pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,000 - - - Udinese 1 Antonio Di Natale 38 Palermo 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - - Fiorentina 1 Andrea Lazzari 41 Genoa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Bologna 3 Marco Di Vaio 45+3pen, Gaston Ramirez 48, Simone Loria 68 Atalanta Bergamo 1 German Denis 7 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Siena 4 Mattia Destro 25, 57, Gaetano D'Agostino 61, Emanuele Calaio 90+4 Chievo Verona 1 Davide Moscardelli 75 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Saturday Inter Milan 1 Maicon 28 Juventus 2 Mirko Vucinic 12, Claudio Marchisio 33 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 78,072 - - - AS Roma 2 Nicolas Burdisso 28, Bojan Krkic 87
AC Milan 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17, 78, Alessandro Nesta 30 Red Card: Kevin-Prince Boateng 67 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Catania 2 Giovanni Marchese 25, Gonzalo Bergessio 48 Napoli 1 Edinson Cavani 1 Red Card: Mario Alberto Santana 43 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,000 - - -
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0