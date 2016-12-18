Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Lazio 3 Balde Diao Keita 23, Lucas Biglia 45+3pen, Stefan Radu 90
Fiorentina 1 Mauro Zarate 64
Missed penalty: Josip Ilicic 48
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Genoa 3 Giovanni Simeone 4,57, Nikola Ninkovic 65
Red Card: Mattia Perin 90+3
Palermo 4 Robin Quaison 42, Edoardo Goldaniga 69, Andrea Rispoli 88, Aleksandar Trajkovski 90
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Pescara 0
Red Card: Valerio Verre 16
Bologna 3 Adam Masina 7, Blerim Dzemaili 41, Ladislav Krejci 57pen
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Chievo Verona 2 Riccardo Meggiorini 9, Sergio Pellissier 41pen
Sampdoria 1 Patrik Schick 90+3
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Napoli 5 Dries Mertens 13,18pen,22,80, Vlad Chiriches 70
Torino 3 Andrea Belotti 58, Luca Rossettini 76, Iago Falque 84pen
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 29,221
- - -
Udinese 2 Cyril Thereau 43,61
Crotone 0
Red Card: Alex Cordaz 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Sassuolo 0
Inter Milan 1 Antonio Candreva 47
Red Card: Felipe Melo 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,681
- - -
Saturday, December 17
Juventus 1 Gonzalo Higuain 14
AS Roma 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,470
- - -
AC Milan 0
Atalanta Bergamo 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,584
- - -
Empoli 2 Levan Mchedlidze 8,72
Cagliari 0
Missed penalty: Joao Pedro Galvao 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 8,352
- - -