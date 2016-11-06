Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 6
AS Roma 3 Mohamed Salah 13,62,71
Bologna 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,600
- - -
Inter Milan 3 Ivan Perisic 84, Mauro Icardi 88pen,90+3
Crotone 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,626
- - -
Fiorentina 1 Federico Bernardeschi 37
Sampdoria 1 Luis Muriel 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,559
- - -
Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 71
AC Milan 2 Suso 15, Gianluca Lapadula 82
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,545
- - -
Chievo Verona 1 Sergio Pellissier 66pen
Juventus 2 Mario Mandzukic 53, Miralem Pjanic 75
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Sassuolo 0
Atalanta Bergamo 3 Alejandro Gomez 19, Mattia Caldara 24, Andrea Conti 43
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 9,000
- - -
Genoa 1 Lucas Ocampos 24
Udinese 1 Cyril Thereau 11
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 19,015
- - -
Pescara 0
Empoli 4 Massimo Maccarone 12,44, Manuel Pucciarelli 23, Riccardo Saponara 89
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 12,556
- - -
Saturday, November 5
Napoli 1 Marek Hamsik 52
Lazio 1 Balde Diao Keita 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Torino 5 Andrea Belotti 2,59pen, Adem Ljajic 11, Marco Benassi 38, Daniele Baselli 51
Cagliari 1 Federico Melchiorri 41
Red Card: Daniele Dessena 58
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 18,000
- - -