Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Serie A on Sunday. Udinese 2 Giampiero Pinzi 28, Antonio Di Natale 52 Red Card: Diego Fabbrini 60 Napoli 2 Edinson Cavani 81,85 Missed penalty: Edinson Cavani 75 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Catania 1 Nicola Legrottaglie 80 Lazio 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,000 - - - Siena 0 Novara 2 Marco Rigoni 72, Filippo Porcari 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Inter Milan 0 Missed penalty: Diego Milito 23 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Lecce 1 David Di Michele 6pen Red Card: Massimo Oddo 17 Palermo 1 Ezequiel Munoz 15 Red Card: Nicolas Bertolo 41 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Bologna 2 Marco Di Vaio 59, Alessandro Diamanti 81 Chievo Verona 2 Marco Andreolli 27, Cyril Thereau 69 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Cagliari 3 Mauricio Pinilla 14,45+1pen,57pen Cesena 0 Red Card: Giuseppe Colucci 60, Marco Rossi 78 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Saturday, March 17 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Alessio Cerci 21 Juventus 5 Mirko Vucinic 15, Arturo Vidal 27, Claudio Marchisio 54, Andrea Pirlo 67, Simone Padoin 72 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 36,387 - - - Parma 0 AC Milan 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17pen, Urby Emanuelson 55 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,481 - - - Monday, March 19 AS Roma v Genoa (1945)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
