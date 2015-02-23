Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Cagliari 1 Juan Pablo Carrizo 74og Inter Milan 2 Mateo Kovacic 47, Mauro Icardi 68 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Napoli 2 Duvan Zapata 61, Marek Hamsik 70 Red Card: Dries Mertens 71 Sassuolo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Sunday, February 22 Fiorentina 1 Mohamed Salah 85 Missed penalty: Khouma Babacar 10 Torino 1 Giuseppe Vives 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,088 - - - Verona 1 Bosko Jankovic 38 AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 26 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,953 - - - AC Milan 2 Giacomo Bonaventura 22, Giampaolo Pazzini 90pen Cesena 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,958 - - - Empoli 3 Daniele Rugani 22, Massimo Maccarone 46,67 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 5,000 - - - Lazio 2 Stefano Mauri 33, Antonio Candreva 78 Palermo 1 Paulo Dybala 26 Red Card: Edgar Barreto 90+5 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 32,000 - - - Friday, February 20 Juventus 2 Fernando Llorente 39, Andrea Pirlo 45 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Giulio Migliaccio 25 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 37,195 - - -
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.