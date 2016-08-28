Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Cagliari 2 Marco Borriello 56, Marco Sau 87 AS Roma 2 Diego Perotti 6pen, Kevin Strootman 46 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Torino 5 Andrea Belotti 28,38,88, Josef Martinez 53, Daniele Baselli 80 Missed penalty: Andrea Belotti 83 Bologna 1 Saphir Sliti Taider 32 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,000 - - - Fiorentina 1 Carlos Sanchez 28 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,000 - - - Udinese 2 Felipe 3, Stipe Perica 90+5 Empoli 0 Red Card: Vincent Laurini 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Crotone 1 Raffaele Palladino 34 Genoa 3 Serge Gakpe 51, Leonardo Pavoletti 55,64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Sampdoria 2 Fabio Quagliarella 35pen, Edgar Barreto 45 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Franck Kessie 27 Red Card: Carlos Carmona 42 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Sassuolo 2 Gregoire Defrel 38, Domenico Berardi 67 Pescara 1 Rey Manaj 81 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Inter Milan 1 Mauro Icardi 72 Palermo 1 Andrea Rispoli 48 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,527 - - - Saturday, August 27 Napoli 4 Arek Milik 18,33, Jose Callejon 74,90+3 AC Milan 2 M'Baye Niang 51, Suso 55 Red Card: Juraj Kucka 75, M'Baye Niang 88 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 25,000 - - - Lazio 0 Juventus 1 Sami Khedira 66 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,340 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.