Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Serie A on Sunday. Udinese 2 Antonio Di Natale 69, Roberto Pereyra 90+4 Lazio 0 Red card: Andre Dias 90+5 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Siena 1 Erjon Bogdani 83 AC Milan 4 Antonio Cassano 26, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 29,90+4, Antonio Nocerino 90 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Novara 0 Juventus 4 Mirko Vucinic 16,64, Marco Borriello 40, Arturo Vidal 50 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,000 - - - Lecce 1 Nenad Tomovic 83 Red Card: Andrea Esposito 90+1 Parma 2 Sebastian Giovinco 67, Gabriel Paletta 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 2 German Denis 11, Giacomo Bonaventura 51 Fiorentina 0 Missed penalty: Stevan Jovetic 67 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Inter Milan 2 Joel Chukwuma Obi 58, Mauro Zarate 72 Cesena 1 Luca Ceccarelli 56 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,000 - - - Bologna 3 Daniele Portanova 24, Gaston Ramirez 37, Gyoergy Garics 67 Genoa 2 Rodrigo Palacio 59, Cristobal Jorquera 77 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - -
Saturday, April 28 AS Roma 2 Marquinho 41, Fabio Henrique Simplicio 88 Napoli 2 Juan Zuniga 49, Edinson Cavani 67 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,400 - - - Palermo 1 Fabrizio Miccoli 47 Catania 1 Nicola Legrottaglie 25 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,462 - - - Cagliari 0 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,500 - - -
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.