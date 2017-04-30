Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Inter Milan 0 Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 43 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 57,056 - - - Bologna 4 Mattia Destro 2,59, Saphir Sliti Taider 45+1, Danilo 68og Udinese 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 22,360 - - - Cagliari 1 Joao Pedro Galvao 23pen Pescara 0 Red Card: Sulley Muntari 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,125 - - - Empoli 1 Manuel Pucciarelli 24pen Sassuolo 3 Federico Peluso 19, Alessandro Matri 34, Alfred Duncan 57 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 7,488 - - - Genoa 1 Goran Pandev 43 Missed penalty: Giovanni Simeone 36 Chievo Verona 2 Samuel Bastien 60, Valter Birsa 70 Red Card: Fabio Depaoli 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,467 - - - Palermo 2 Alessandro Diamanti 32, Haitam Aleesami 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Davide Astori 87 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,327 - - - Crotone 1 Marcello Trotta 8 AC Milan 1 Gabriel Paletta 50 Red Card: Juraj Kucka 90+6 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,000 - - - AS Roma 1 Daniele De Rossi 45pen Red Card: Antonio Ruediger 90+3 Lazio 3 Keita Balde Diao 12,85, Dusan Basta 50 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 43,700 - - - Saturday, April 29 Torino 1 Juan Iturbe 78 Sampdoria 1 Patrik Schick 12 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,349 - - - Friday, April 28 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Andrea Conti 45, Remo Freuler 89 Juventus 2 Leonardo Spinazzola 51og, Dani Alves 83 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,650 - - -
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara