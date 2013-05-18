Soccer-Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Sampdoria 3 Eder 31pen, Lorenzo De Silvestri 57, Mauro Icardi 75 Juventus 2 Fabio Quagliarella 25, Emanuele Giaccherini 90+1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Atalanta Bergamo v Chievo Verona (1300) Bologna v Genoa (1300) AS Roma v Napoli (1845) Cagliari v Lazio (1845) Inter Milan v Udinese (1845) Palermo v Parma (1845) Pescara v Fiorentina (1845) Siena v AC Milan (1845) Torino v Catania (1845)
March 1 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Wednesday 20 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 18 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 16 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 13 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Sergi Enrich (Eibar) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Gerard (Espanyol) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Mad
March 1 Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.