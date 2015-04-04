Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Juventus 2 Carlos Tevez 43, Roberto Pereyra 90+4 Empoli 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,029 - - - Fiorentina 2 Alessandro Diamanti 61, Mohamed Salah 64 Sampdoria 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,000 - - - Inter Milan 1 Fredy Guarin 25 Parma 1 Anti Lila 44 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 33,175 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 1 Mauricio Pinilla 74 Red Card: Mauricio Pinilla 90+2 Torino 2 Fabio Quagliarella 20, Kamil Glik 39 Red Card: Migjen Basha 90+2 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,500 - - - Genoa 1 Sebastian De Maio 19 Udinese 1 Cyril Thereau 68 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,117 - - - Palermo 1 Paulo Dybala 72pen AC Milan 2 Alessio Cerci 37, Jeremy Menez 83 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,113 - - - Verona 3 Luca Toni 3,62, Juan Ignacio Gomez 30 Cesena 3 Carlos Carbonero 70, Franco Brienza 77, Davide Succi 81 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 17,590 - - - Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 23pen Red Card: Federico Peluso 60 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,000 - - - Cagliari 1 Marco Sau 49 Red Card: Mobido Diakite 68 Lazio 3 Miroslav Klose 31, Lucas Biglia 60pen, Marco Parolo 90+2 Missed penalty: Lucas Biglia 69 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 8,000 - - - AS Roma 1 Miralem Pjanic 25 Napoli 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,425 - - -
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.