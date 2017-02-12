Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, June 17

ERIN, Wisconsin – It is moving day at the U.S. Open with a logjam on the leaderboard where 12 players are within two shots of leaders Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)