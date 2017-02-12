Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 12
Cagliari 0
Red Card: Nicolo Barella 67
Juventus 2 Gonzalo Higuain 37,47
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,874
- - -
Sampdoria 3 Luis Muriel 82pen, Patrik Schick 83, Ibrahima Mbaye 88og
Bologna 1 Blerim Dzemaili 18
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,973
- - -
Inter Milan 2 Eder 14, Antonio Candreva 54
Empoli 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,868
- - -
Torino 5 Iago Falque 2, Arlind Ajeti 10, Andrea Belotti 15,61, Adem Ljajic 53
Pescara 3 Arlind Ajeti 73og, Ahmed Benali 75,83
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Sassuolo 1 Alessandro Matri 24
Red Card: Timo Letschert 3
Chievo Verona 3 Roberto Inglese 39,56,67
Missed penalty: Roberto Inglese 4
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,581
- - -
Palermo 1 Ivaylo Chochev 41
Atalanta Bergamo 3 Andrea Conti 19, Alejandro Gomez 26, Bryan Cristante 78
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 12,844
- - -
Crotone 0
AS Roma 2 Radja Nainggolan 40, Edin Dzeko 77
Missed penalty: Edin Dzeko 18
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,309
- - -
Saturday, February 11
Fiorentina 3 Borja Valero 41, Khouma Babacar 62, Federico Bernardeschi 80pen
Udinese 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,360
- - -
Friday, February 10
Napoli 2 Piotr Zielinski 50, Emanuele Giaccherini 68
Genoa 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 13
Lazio v AC Milan (1945)