PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Friday Catania 1 Nicola Legrottaglie 11 Red Card: Pablo Barrientos 49 AC Milan 3 Stephan El Shaarawy 53,90+2, Kevin-Prince Boateng 56 Red Card: Kevin-Prince Boateng 90 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,500 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Juventus v Torino (1945) Sunday, December 2 Napoli v Pescara (1130) Bologna v Atalanta Bergamo (1400) Genoa v Chievo Verona (1400) Inter Milan v Palermo (1400) Lazio v Parma (1400) Siena v AS Roma (1400) Udinese v Cagliari (1400) Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1945)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.