Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Juventus 3 Sami Khedira 36, Mario Mandzukic 63, Hernanes 69 Pescara 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,347 - - - Udinese 1 Stipe Perica 59 Napoli 2 Lorenzo Insigne 47,57 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Chievo Verona 1 Massimo Gobbi 53 Cagliari 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Sampdoria v Sassuolo (1130) Atalanta Bergamo v AS Roma (1400) Bologna v Palermo (1400) Crotone v Torino (1400) Empoli v Fiorentina (1400) Lazio v Genoa (1400) AC Milan v Inter Milan (1945)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.