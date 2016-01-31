Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 AC Milan 3 Alex 35, Carlos Bacca 73, M'Baye Niang 77 Inter Milan 0 Missed penalty: Mauro Icardi 70 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 77,043 - - - Napoli 5 Gonzalo Higuain 33, Lorenzo Insigne 37, Michele Camporese 52og, Jose Callejon 83,88 Empoli 1 Leandro Paredes 28 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 38,986 - - - Torino 0 Verona 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Genoa 0 Fiorentina 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,832 - - - Bologna 3 Anthony Mounier 12, Godfred Donsah 24, Mattia Destro 87pen Sampdoria 2 Luis Muriel 54, Joaquin Correa 80 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Udinese 0 Red Card: Danilo 42 Lazio 0 Red Card: Alessandro Matri 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Chievo Verona 0 Juventus 4 Alvaro Morata 6,40, Alex Sandro 61, Paul Pogba 67 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,000 - - - Saturday, January 30 AS Roma 3 Radja Nainggolan 18, Stephan El Shaarawy 48, Miralem Pjanic 84 Frosinone 1 Daniel Ciofani 24 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,799 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 1 German Denis 32 Missed penalty: German Denis 32 Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 27 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,537 - - - Carpi 1 Matteo Mancosu 74pen Palermo 1 Alberto Gilardino 24 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 6,835 - - -
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0