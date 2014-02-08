UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Napoli 3 Goekhan Inler 11, Gonzalo Higuain 56,82 AC Milan 1 Adel Taarabt 8 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Fiorentina 2 Josip Ilicic 16, Rafal Wolski 86 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Red Card: Luca Cigarini 81 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,319 - - - Udinese 3 Antonio Di Natale 56, Bruno Fernandes 74, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 86 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Torino v Bologna (1130) Lazio v AS Roma (1400) Livorno v Genoa (1400) Parma v Catania (1400) Sampdoria v Cagliari (1400) Verona v Juventus (1400) Inter Milan v Sassuolo (1945)
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,