Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
AC Milan 2 Juraj Kucka 16, Gerard Deulofeu 31
Fiorentina 1 Nikola Kalinic 20
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 32,743
- - -
AS Roma 4 Edin Dzeko 10, Mohamed Salah 17, Leandro Paredes 65, Radja Nainggolan 90+1
Torino 1 Maxi Lopez 84
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,165
- - -
Pescara 5 Lucas Orban 5og, Gianluca Caprari 19,81, Ahmed Benali 31, Alberto Cerri 87
Genoa 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Sampdoria 1 Fabio Quagliarella 22
Cagliari 1 Mauricio Isla 6
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,434
- - -
Chievo Verona 1 Riccardo Meggiorini 72
Napoli 3 Lorenzo Insigne 31, Marek Hamsik 38, Piotr Zielinski 58
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Udinese 1 Seko Fofana 7
Sassuolo 2 Gregoire Defrel 70,79
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Bologna 0
Inter Milan 1 Gabriel Barbosa 81
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,066
- - -
Saturday, February 18
Empoli 1 Rade Krunic 67
Lazio 2 Ciro Immobile 68, Keita Balde Diao 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,743
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Andrea Conti 48
Crotone 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,577
- - -
Friday, February 17
Juventus 4 Claudio Marchisio 13, Paulo Dybala 40,89, Gonzalo Higuain 63
Palermo 1 Ivaylo Chochev 90+3
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 39,247
- - -