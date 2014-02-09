Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 9
Inter Milan 1 Walter Samuel 48
Sassuolo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,528
- - -
Lazio 0
AS Roma 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,000
- - -
Sampdoria 1 Daniele Gastaldello 11
Cagliari 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Parma 0
Catania 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Livorno 0
Genoa 1 Luca Antonelli 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Verona 2 Luca Toni 52, Juan Ignacio Gomez 90+4
Juventus 2 Carlos Tevez 4,21
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Torino 1 Ciro Immobile 5
Bologna 2 Jonathan Cristaldo 11,24
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Saturday, February 8
Napoli 3 Goekhan Inler 11, Gonzalo Higuain 56,82
AC Milan 1 Adel Taarabt 8
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,000
- - -
Fiorentina 2 Josip Ilicic 16, Rafal Wolski 86
Atalanta Bergamo 0
Red Card: Luca Cigarini 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 28,319
- - -
Udinese 3 Antonio Di Natale 56, Bruno Fernandes 74, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 86
Chievo Verona 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -