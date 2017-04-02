Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Napoli 1 Marek Hamsik 60 Juventus 1 Sami Khedira 7 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,000 - - - Fiorentina 1 Khouma Babacar 51 Bologna 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,496 - - - Chievo Verona 1 Sergio Pellissier 57 Crotone 2 Giammarco Ferrari 51, Diego Falcinelli 82 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,000 - - - Genoa 0 Red Card: Mauricio Pinilla 60 Atalanta Bergamo 5 Andrea Conti 25, Alejandro Gomez 32pen,63,83, Mattia Caldara 76 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 19,901 - - - Pescara 1 Gabriel Paletta 12og AC Milan 1 Mario Pasalic 41 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Palermo 1 Giancarlo Gonzalez 26 Cagliari 3 Artur Ionita 48,88, Marco Borriello 58 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Torino 2 Emiliano Moretti 70, Andrea Belotti 83 Udinese 2 Jakub Jankto 50, Stipe Perica 68 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,000 - - - Saturday, April 1 AS Roma 2 Edin Dzeko 12,56 Empoli 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,946 - - - Sassuolo 1 Domenico Berardi 26pen Lazio 2 Ciro Immobile 42, Andrea Consigli 83og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 3 Inter Milan v Sampdoria (1845)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17