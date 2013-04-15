April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday
Monday, April 15
Lazio 0
Juventus 2 Arturo Vidal 8pen,28
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 50,000
- - -
Sunday, April 14
AC Milan 1 Mathieu Flamini 29
Red Card: Mathieu Flamini 72
Napoli 1 Goran Pandev 33
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 72,024
- - -
Chievo Verona 0
Catania 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Cagliari 2 Mauricio Pinilla 63pen,76
Inter Milan 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,500
- - -
Torino 1 Rolando Bianchi 31
AS Roma 2 Pablo Osvaldo 22, Erik Lamela 60
Red Card: Federico Balzaretti 80
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,129
- - -
Genoa 1 Matuzalem 80
Sampdoria 1 Eder 28
Red Card: Andrea Costa 78
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,218
- - -
Parma 0
Udinese 3 Luis Muriel 12,43, Roberto Pereyra 62
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 13,065
- - -
Palermo 1 Josip Ilicic 4
Bologna 1 Manolo Gabbiadini 17
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,069
- - -
Saturday, April 13
Atalanta Bergamo 0
Red Card: German Denis 90
Fiorentina 2 David Pizarro 61pen, Marcelo Larrondo 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,100
- - -
Pescara 2 Mervan Celik 52, Romulo Togni 59
Siena 3 Angelo 14, Damiano Zanon 33og, Innocent Emeghara 86
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 8,851
- - -