Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 7 Serie A summaries on Saturday. Inter Milan 5 Diego Milito 13,41, Thiago Motta 18, Giampaolo Pazzini 56, Marco Faraoni 79 Parma 0 Halftime: 3-0 - - - Siena 4 Mattia Destro 11,81, Emanuele Calaio 35pen,45+4pen Lazio 0 Red card: Albano Bizzarri 45+1 Halftime: 3-0 - - -
Playing on Sunday Udinese v Cesena (1130) AS Roma v Chievo Verona (1400) Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan (1400) Bologna v Catania (1400) Cagliari v Genoa (1400) Lecce v Juventus (1400) Novara v Fiorentina (1400) Palermo v Napoli (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.