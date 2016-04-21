Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Thursday Thursday, April 21 AC Milan 0 Carpi 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,801 - - - Wednesday, April 20 Udinese 2 Duvan Zapata 2, Cyril Thereau 53 Fiorentina 1 Mauro Zarate 23 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 18,493 - - - Empoli 1 Massimo Maccarone 50 Verona 0 Red Card: Federico Viviani 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,816 - - - AS Roma 3 Konstantinos Manolas 65, Francesco Totti 86,89pen Torino 2 Andrea Belotti 35pen, Josef Martinez 80 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,407 - - - Juventus 3 Mario Mandzukic 39, Paulo Dybala 52pen,64 Lazio 0 Red Card: Patric 48 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 38,655 - - - Genoa 1 Sebastian De Maio 77 Inter Milan 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,781 - - - Palermo 2 Franco Vazquez 2pen, Aljaz Struna 76 Red Card: Roberto Vitiello 90 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Marco Borriello 11pen, Gabriel Paletta 55 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 0 - - - Chievo Verona 5 Antonio Floro Flores 36, Sergio Pellissier 47pen,80, Nicola Rigoni 58, Gennaro Sardo 60 Frosinone 1 Daniel Ciofani 5 Red Card: Arlind Ajeti 17, Raman Chibsah 52 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,000 - - - Sassuolo 0 Missed penalty: Domenico Berardi 89 Sampdoria 0 Red Card: Andrea Ranocchia 27 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,392 - - - Tuesday, April 19 Napoli 6 Manolo Gabbiadini 10,35pen, Dries Mertens 58,80,88, David Lopez 89 Bologna 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 22,533 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Inter Milan v Udinese (1845) Sunday, April 24 Frosinone v Palermo (1030) Atalanta Bergamo v Chievo Verona (1300) Bologna v Genoa (1300) Sampdoria v Lazio (1300) Torino v Sassuolo (1300) Fiorentina v Juventus (1845) Monday, April 25 AS Roma v Napoli (1300) Verona v AC Milan (1500) Carpi v Empoli (1700)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5