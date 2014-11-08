UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Sampdoria 2 Stefano Okaka Chuka 45+1, Eder 51 AC Milan 2 Stephan El Shaarawy 10, Jeremy Menez 65pen Red Card: Daniele Bonera 85 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 23,839 - - - Sassuolo 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Cagliari v Genoa (1130) Chievo Verona v Cesena (1400) Empoli v Lazio (1400) Juventus v Parma (1400) Palermo v Udinese (1400) Fiorentina v Napoli (1700) AS Roma v Torino (1945) Inter Milan v Verona (1945)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.