Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Feb 22 Summaries from Serie A on Wednesday Siena 0 Catania 1 Francesco Lodi 23pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,000 - - -
Tuesday, February 21 Bologna 2 Alessandro Diamanti 30, Gaston Ramirez 44 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Ruben Olivera 50 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,120 - - -
Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 25 Genoa v Parma (1700) AC Milan v Juventus (1945) Sunday, February 26 Atalanta Bergamo v AS Roma (1400) Cagliari v Lecce (1400) Catania v Novara (1400) Chievo Verona v Cesena (1400) Siena v Palermo (1400) Bologna v Udinese (1945) Lazio v Fiorentina (1945) Napoli v Inter Milan (1945)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.