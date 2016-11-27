Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 27
AS Roma 3 Edin Dzeko 7,10, Diego Perotti 70pen
Pescara 2 Ledian Memushaj 60, Gianluca Caprari 74
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,000
- - -
Cagliari 2 Diego Farias 35pen, Marco Sau 58
Udinese 1 Seko Fofana 51
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Crotone 1 Diego Falcinelli 43
Sampdoria 1 Bruno Fernandes 72
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,508
- - -
Bologna 0
Atalanta Bergamo 2 Andrea Masiello 15, Jasmin Kurtic 68
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,525
- - -
Genoa 3 Giovanni Simeone 3,13, Alex Sandro 29og
Juventus 1 Miralem Pjanic 82
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 27,153
- - -
Palermo 0
Red Card: Giancarlo Gonzalez 86
Lazio 1 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 31
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 8,689
- - -
Saturday, November 26
Empoli 1 Riccardo Saponara 17
AC Milan 4 Gianluca Lapadula 15,77, Suso 61, Andrea Costa 64og
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,577
- - -
Torino 2 Iago Falque 35,38
Chievo Verona 1 Roberto Inglese 86
Red Card: Fabrizio Cacciatore 89
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 28
Napoli v Sassuolo (1800)
Inter Milan v Fiorentina (2000)