Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 Serie A summaries on Sunday. AC Milan 0 Inter Milan 1 Diego Milito 54 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Parma 3 Jonathan Biabiany 24, Francesco Valiani 66, Sebastian Giovinco 90+4 Siena 1 Paolo Grossi 80 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Juventus 1 Mirko Vucinic 7 Cagliari 1 Andrea Cossu 48 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Genoa 3 Andreas Granqvist 49, Bosko Jankovic 50, Rodrigo Palacio 70 Red card: Marco Rossi 74 Udinese 2 Damiano Ferronetti 13, Antonio Di Natale 75pen Halftime: 0-1 - - - Fiorentina 0 Lecce 1 David Di Michele 66pen Halftime: 0-0 - - - Chievo Verona 1 Paolo Sammarco 50 Palermo 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Cesena 3 Adrian Mutu 20,39pen, Leandro Rinaudo 45og Novara 1 Takayuki Morimoto 89 Halftime: 3-0; - - - Lazio 2 Hernanes 20pen, Miroslav Klose 90+1 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Red card: Stefano Lucchini 52 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Playing on Monday (GMT) Napoli v Bologna (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.