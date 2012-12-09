Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 9
Inter Milan 2 Fredy Guarin 8, Diego Milito 39
Napoli 1 Edinson Cavani 54
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 57,374
- - -
Palermo 0
Red Card: Michel Morganella 75
Juventus 1 Stephan Lichtsteiner 50
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Cagliari 0
Chievo Verona 2 Alberto Paloschi 67, Cyril Thereau 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Pescara 2 Elvis Abbruscato 52, Ante Vukusic 73
Genoa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Siena 1 Alessandro Rosina 10
Catania 3 Lucas Nahuel Castro 50, Gonzalo Bergessio 67,82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,240
- - -
Torino 2 Mario Alberto Santana 28, Rolando Bianchi 80
AC Milan 4 Robinho 40, Antonio Nocerino 53, Giampaolo Pazzini 61, Stephan El Shaarawy 76
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Saturday, December 8
AS Roma 4 Leandro Castan 7, Francesco Totti 19,45+1, Pablo Osvaldo 89
Fiorentina 2 Facundo Roncaglia 14, Mounir El Hamdaoui 46
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 41,689
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 2 German Denis 4, Federico Peluso 38
Parma 1 Amauri 45
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,948
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 10
Sampdoria v Udinese (1800)
Bologna v Lazio (2000)