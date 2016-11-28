UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Inter Milan 4 Marcelo Brozovic 3, Antonio Candreva 9, Mauro Icardi 19,90+1 Fiorentina 2 Nikola Kalinic 37, Josip Ilicic 62 Red Card: Gonzalo Rodriguez 45+1 Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 40,558 - - - Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 42 Sassuolo 1 Gregoire Defrel 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 42,000 - - - Sunday, November 27 AS Roma 3 Edin Dzeko 7,10, Diego Perotti 70pen Pescara 2 Ledian Memushaj 60, Gianluca Caprari 74 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,633 - - - Cagliari 2 Diego Farias 35pen, Marco Sau 58 Udinese 1 Seko Fofana 51 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,648 - - - Crotone 1 Diego Falcinelli 43 Sampdoria 1 Bruno Fernandes 72 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 7,508 - - - Bologna 0 Atalanta Bergamo 2 Andrea Masiello 15, Jasmin Kurtic 68 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,525 - - - Genoa 3 Giovanni Simeone 3,13, Alex Sandro 29og Juventus 1 Miralem Pjanic 82 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 27,153 - - - Palermo 0 Red Card: Giancarlo Gonzalez 86 Lazio 1 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 31 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 8,689 - - - Saturday, November 26 Empoli 1 Riccardo Saponara 17 AC Milan 4 Gianluca Lapadula 15,77, Suso 61, Andrea Costa 64og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,577 - - - Torino 2 Iago Falque 35,38 Chievo Verona 1 Roberto Inglese 86 Red Card: Fabrizio Cacciatore 89 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,000 - - -
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.