April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Palermo 0 Juventus 2 Leonardo Bonucci 56, Fabio Quagliarella 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000 - - - Udinese 3 Kwadwo Asamoah 45+1,90+2, Antonio Di Natale 56 Parma 1 Alessandro Lucarelli 84 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Lecce 4 Luis Muriel 22,49, David Di Michele 44,56pen AS Roma 2 Bojan 88, Erik Lamela 90 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,600 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 1 Matias Ezequiel Schelotto 9 Siena 2 Marcelo Larrondo 13pen, Mattia Destro 90+1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Cesena 0 Bologna 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,497 - - - Cagliari 2 Davide Astori 5, Mauricio Pinilla 61 Red Card: Mauricio Pinilla 63 Inter Milan 2 Diego Milito 6, Esteban Cambiasso 64 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Novara 1 Giuseppe Mascara 68 Red Card: Andrea Caracciolo 90 Genoa 1 Rodrigo Palacio 7 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,066 - - - Chievo Verona 3 Michael Bradley 6, Sergio Pellissier 20pen, Alberto Paloschi 51 Catania 2 Marco Andreolli 32og, Sergio Almiron 85 Red Card: Nicolas Spolli 18 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,000 - - - AC Milan 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 31pen Fiorentina 2 Stevan Jovetic 47, Amauri 89 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 58,646 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 7 Lazio v Napoli (1900)