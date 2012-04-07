April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A
matches on Saturday
Palermo 0
Juventus 2 Leonardo Bonucci 56, Fabio Quagliarella 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Udinese 3 Kwadwo Asamoah 45+1,90+2, Antonio Di Natale
56
Parma 1 Alessandro Lucarelli 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Lecce 4 Luis Muriel 22,49, David Di Michele 44,56pen
AS Roma 2 Bojan 88, Erik Lamela 90
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 12,600
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 1 Matias Ezequiel Schelotto 9
Siena 2 Marcelo Larrondo 13pen, Mattia Destro 90+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Cesena 0
Bologna 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,497
- - -
Cagliari 2 Davide Astori 5, Mauricio Pinilla 61
Red Card: Mauricio Pinilla 63
Inter Milan 2 Diego Milito 6, Esteban Cambiasso 64
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Novara 1 Giuseppe Mascara 68
Red Card: Andrea Caracciolo 90
Genoa 1 Rodrigo Palacio 7
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,066
- - -
Chievo Verona 3 Michael Bradley 6, Sergio Pellissier 20pen,
Alberto Paloschi 51
Catania 2 Marco Andreolli 32og, Sergio Almiron 85
Red Card: Nicolas Spolli 18
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
AC Milan 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 31pen
Fiorentina 2 Stevan Jovetic 47, Amauri 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 58,646
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 7
Lazio v Napoli (1900)