Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Fiorentina 1 Milan Badelj 82
AS Roma 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,000
- - -
Inter Milan 2 Mauro Icardi 68, Ivan Perisic 78
Red Card: Ever Banega 90
Juventus 1 Stephan Lichtsteiner 66
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 76,484
- - -
Cagliari 3 Marco Borriello 8,73, Marco Sau 55
Atalanta Bergamo 0
Missed penalty: Alberto Paloschi 35
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,301
- - -
Crotone 1 Marcello Trotta 23
Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 66
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 800
- - -
Torino 0
Empoli 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,100
- - -
Sassuolo 2 Matteo Politano 58pen, Gregoire Defrel 66
Genoa 0
Red Card: Miguel Veloso 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Udinese 1 Duvan Zapata 25
Chievo Verona 2 Lucas Nahuel Castro 82, Fabrizio Cacciatore 90+5
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Saturday, September 17
Napoli 3 Jose Callejon 14, Arek Milik 67,78
Bologna 1 Simone Verdi 56
Red Card: Emil Krafth 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,083
- - -
Lazio 3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 67, Stefan Radu 72, Ciro Immobile 76
Pescara 0
Missed penalty: Ledian Memushaj 35
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Friday, September 16
Sampdoria 0
AC Milan 1 Carlos Bacca 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000
- - -