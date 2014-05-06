UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Tuesday Napoli 3 Dries Mertens 33pen, Goran Pandev 43, Blerim Dzemaili 57 Missed penalty: Marek Hamsik 56 Cagliari 0 Red Card: Marco Silvestri 54 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 43,000 - - - Fiorentina 3 Gonzalo Rodriguez 57pen, Giuseppe Rossi 72, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado 75 Sassuolo 4 Domenico Berardi 23pen,33,42, Nicola Sansone 64 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 30,470 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 10 Verona v Udinese (1600) Inter Milan v Lazio (1845) Sunday, May 11 Atalanta Bergamo v AC Milan (1030) Bologna v Catania (1300) Cagliari v Chievo Verona (1300) Livorno v Fiorentina (1300) Sampdoria v Napoli (1300) Sassuolo v Genoa (1300) Torino v Parma (1300) AS Roma v Juventus (1845)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.