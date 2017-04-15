UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Saturday Napoli 3 Dries Mertens 47, Allan 63, Jose Callejon 72 Udinese 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - Sassuolo 2 Antonino Ragusa 49, Francesco Acerbi 56 Sampdoria 1 Patrik Schick 28 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Genoa 2 Giovanni Simeone 10, Goran Pandev 78 Lazio 2 Lucas Biglia 45+2, Luis Alberto 90+1 Missed penalty: Lucas Biglia 45+2 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 19,545 - - - AS Roma 1 Edin Dzeko 50 Atalanta Bergamo 1 Jasmin Kurtic 22 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,500 - - - Pescara 0 Juventus 2 Gonzalo Higuain 22,43 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,221 - - - Fiorentina 1 Tello 64 Red Card: Nikola Kalinic AE Empoli 2 Omar El Kaddouri 37, Manuel Pasqual 90+3pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,195 - - - Palermo 0 Bologna 0 Red Card: Erick Pulgar 24 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,915 - - - Torino 1 Andrea Belotti 66pen Crotone 1 Simy 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Cagliari 4 Marco Borriello 11, Marco Sau 15, Joao Pedro Galvao 40,90 Chievo Verona 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 10,746 - - - Inter Milan 2 Antonio Candreva 36, Mauro Icardi 44 AC Milan 2 Alessio Romagnoli 83, Cristian Zapata 90+7 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 78,328 - - -
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2