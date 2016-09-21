Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Empoli 0 Inter Milan 2 Mauro Icardi 10,17 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Chievo Verona 2 Nicola Rigoni 21, Lucas Nahuel Castro 40 Sassuolo 1 Gregoire Defrel 28 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Genoa 0 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,864 - - - Juventus 4 Daniele Rugani 14, Gonzalo Higuain 33, Dani Alves 39, Luca Ceppitelli 83og Cagliari 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 0 Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Pescara 0 Torino 0 Red Card: Afriyie Acquah 45, Giuseppe Vives 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,000 - - - AS Roma 4 Stephan El Shaarawy 26, Mohamed Salah 37, Edin Dzeko 48,57 Crotone 0 Missed penalty: Raffaele Palladino 60 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Udinese 2 Duvan Zapata 26, Danilo 45 Fiorentina 2 Khouma Babacar 30, Federico Bernardeschi 52pen Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Bologna 2 Simone Verdi 45, Mattia Destro 50 Red Card: Federico Di Francesco 90+2 Sampdoria 0 Red Card: Edgar Barreto 69 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,998 - - - Tuesday, September 20 AC Milan 2 Carlos Bacca 37, M'Baye Niang 74pen Lazio 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,464 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Palermo v Juventus (1600) Napoli v Chievo Verona (1845) Sunday, September 25 Torino v AS Roma (1030) Genoa v Pescara (1300) Inter Milan v Bologna (1300) Lazio v Empoli (1300) Sassuolo v Udinese (1300) Fiorentina v AC Milan (1845) Monday, September 26 Crotone v Atalanta Bergamo (1700) Cagliari v Sampdoria (1900)