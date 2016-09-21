Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Serie A matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Empoli 0 Inter Milan 2 Mauro Icardi 10,17 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 9,000 - - - Chievo Verona 2 Nicola Rigoni 21, Lucas Nahuel Castro 40 Sassuolo 1 Gregoire Defrel 28 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Genoa 0 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,864 - - - Juventus 4 Daniele Rugani 14, Gonzalo Higuain 33, Dani Alves 39, Luca Ceppitelli 83og Cagliari 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 0 Palermo 1 Ilja Nestorovski 89 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,000 - - - Pescara 0 Torino 0 Red Card: Afriyie Acquah 45, Giuseppe Vives 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,000 - - - AS Roma 4 Stephan El Shaarawy 26, Mohamed Salah 37, Edin Dzeko 48,57 Crotone 0 Missed penalty: Raffaele Palladino 60 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Udinese 2 Duvan Zapata 26, Danilo 45 Fiorentina 2 Khouma Babacar 30, Federico Bernardeschi 52pen Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 15,000 - - - Bologna 2 Simone Verdi 45, Mattia Destro 50 Red Card: Federico Di Francesco 90+2 Sampdoria 0 Red Card: Edgar Barreto 69 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,998 - - - Tuesday, September 20 AC Milan 2 Carlos Bacca 37, M'Baye Niang 74pen Lazio 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,464 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 Palermo v Juventus (1600) Napoli v Chievo Verona (1845) Sunday, September 25 Torino v AS Roma (1030) Genoa v Pescara (1300) Inter Milan v Bologna (1300) Lazio v Empoli (1300) Sassuolo v Udinese (1300) Fiorentina v AC Milan (1845) Monday, September 26 Crotone v Atalanta Bergamo (1700) Cagliari v Sampdoria (1900)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------