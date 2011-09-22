Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 Serie A summaries on Thursday. AS Roma 1 Pablo Osvaldo 25 Siena 1 Roberto Vitiello 88 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Wednesday Palermo 3 Eran Zahavi 1, Nicolas Bertolo 15, Fabrizio Miccoli 76 Cagliari 2 Daniele Conti 84, Radja Nainggolan 90+1 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 18,965 - - - AC Milan 1 Stephan El Shaarawy 64 Udinese 1 Antonio Di Natale 29 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 37,592 - - - Cesena 1 Adrian Mutu 14 Lazio 2 Hernanes 48pen, Miroslav Klose 54 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,347 - - - Lecce 1 Djamel Mesbah 25 Red card: Carlos Grossmueller 63 Atalanta Bergamo 2 German Denis 3pen,56 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 8,090 - - - Juventus 1 Mirko Vucinic 29 Red card: Mirko Vucinic 45+1 Bologna 1 Daniele Portanova 52 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,679 - - - Genoa 3 Rodrigo Palacio 29,35, Kevin Constant 79 Catania 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,649 - - - Fiorentina 3 Stevan Jovetic 46,81, Alessio Cerci 61 Parma 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,436 - - - Chievo Verona 1 Davide Moscardelli 72 Napoli 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Played on Tuesday Novara 3 Riccardo Meggiorini 38, Marco Rigoni 86pen,90+1 Inter Milan 1 Esteban Cambiasso 89 Red card: Andrea Ranocchia 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,596 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1