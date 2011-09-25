Sept 25 Serie A summaries on Sunday Parma 0 AS Roma 1 Pablo Osvaldo 50 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Lazio 0 Palermo 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,000 - - - Siena 3 Mattia Destro 6, Emanuele Calaio 53,70 Lecce 0 Red Card: Andrea Esposito 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 2 Matias Ezequiel Schelotto 34, Luca Cigarini 59 Novara 1 Filippo Porcari 89 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000 - - - Catania 1 Gonzalo Bergessio 21 Juventus 1 Milos Krasic 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Cagliari 0 Udinese 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000 - - - Chievo Verona 2 Sergio Pellissier 74, Davide Moscardelli 90+3 Missed penalty: Sergio Pellissier 60 Genoa 1 Rodrigo Palacio 48 Red card: Dario Dainelli 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000 - - -

Played on Saturday AC Milan 1 Clarence Seedorf 5 Cesena 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 53,000 - - - Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Bologna 1 Alessandro Diamanti 66pen Red card: Archimede Morleo 81 Inter Milan 3 Giampaolo Pazzini 39, Diego Milito 81pen, Lucio 87 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,000 - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)