Sept 25 Serie A summaries on Sunday
Parma 0
AS Roma 1 Pablo Osvaldo 50
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Lazio 0
Palermo 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Siena 3 Mattia Destro 6, Emanuele Calaio 53,70
Lecce 0
Red Card: Andrea Esposito 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Atalanta Bergamo 2 Matias Ezequiel Schelotto 34, Luca Cigarini
59
Novara 1 Filippo Porcari 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Catania 1 Gonzalo Bergessio 21
Juventus 1 Milos Krasic 49
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Cagliari 0
Udinese 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Chievo Verona 2 Sergio Pellissier 74, Davide Moscardelli 90+3
Missed penalty: Sergio Pellissier 60
Genoa 1 Rodrigo Palacio 48
Red card: Dario Dainelli 59
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Played on Saturday
AC Milan 1 Clarence Seedorf 5
Cesena 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 53,000
- - -
Napoli 0
Fiorentina 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Bologna 1 Alessandro Diamanti 66pen
Red card: Archimede Morleo 81
Inter Milan 3 Giampaolo Pazzini 39, Diego Milito 81pen, Lucio 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)