Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 Serie A summaries on Thursday. Palermo 2 Mauricio Pinilla 28pen, Abel Hernandez 77 Lecce 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Wednesday Lazio 1 Miroslav Klose 17 Catania 1 Gonzalo Bergessio 63 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Novara 1 Giuseppe Gemiti 80 Siena 1 Emanuele Calaio 17 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Napoli 2 Ezequiel Lavezzi 20, Christian Maggio 44 Udinese 0 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Atalanta Bergamo 1 German Denis 44 Missed penalty: German Denis 89 Inter Milan 1 Wesley Sneijder 32 Halftime: 1-1 - - - AC Milan 4 Antonio Nocerino 30,32,90+2, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 73 Parma 1 Sebastian Giovinco 78 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Genoa 2 Bosko Jankovic 38, Juraj Kucka 89 AS Roma 1 Fabio Borini 82 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Chievo Verona 0 Bologna 1 Robert Acquafresca 53 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Cesena 1 Antonio Candreva 45+2pen Cagliari 1 Nene 20pen Halftime: 1-1 - - -
Played on Tuesday Juventus 2 Leonardo Bonucci 13, Alessandro Matri 65 Fiorentina 1 Stevan Jovetic 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,517 - - -
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5