Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Serie A summaries on Sunday. Parma 0 Palermo 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Bologna 1 Marco Di Vaio 28 Siena 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Juventus 2 Claudio Marchisio 72, Arturo Vidal 83pen Cesena 0 Red card: Francesco Antonioli 81 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Fiorentina 3 Stevan Jovetic 17pen, Alessandro Gamberini 44, Santiago Silva 86pen AS Roma 0 Red cards: Juan 16, Fernando Gago 77, Bojan Krkic 85
Halftime: 2-0 - - - Chievo Verona 0 Atalanta Bergamo 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Catania 0 Cagliari 1 Victor Ibarbo 64 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Played on Saturday Napoli 4 Ezequiel Lavezzi 26, Edinson Cavani 33,82, Blerim Dzemaili 41 Lecce 2 Luis Muriel 54, Daniele Corvia 90+3 Halftime: 3-0 - - - Inter Milan 0 Red card: Javier Zanetti 86 Missed penalty: Giampaolo Pazzini 89 Udinese 1 Mauricio Isla 73 Red card: Damiano Ferronetti 90 Missed penalty: Antonio Di Natale 86 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Played on Friday Genoa 0 Red Card: Kakha Kaladze 54 AC Milan 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 56pen, Antonio Nocerino 79 Halftime: 0-0 - - -
Playing on Monday (GMT) Lazio v Novara (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (