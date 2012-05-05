ROME May 5 Juventus could be crowned Serie A
champions on Sunday but even if they and AC Milan win to take
the title race to the final round, there is a feeling in Italy
that this is the weekend that will decide the scudetto.
Antonio Conte's Juve are one point ahead of Milan, who take
on Champions League-chasing Inter Milan at the same time as Juve
play Cagliari in Trieste (1845 GMT).
But with both sides having relatively easy games at home in
next weekend's finale, it is likely that Milan will have to
overhaul the deficit on Sunday to have any chance of winning a
second straight title.
"Objectively whoever is top at 11pm tomorrow will win the
league," Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference
on Saturday.
"Tomorrow we have only one result - three points - otherwise
we will have handed the title to Juventus."
Beyond local pride, Inter have plenty to play for
themselves. They are three points behind third-placed Napoli and
could still snatch the final place in next season's Champions
League after a tortuous season.
"We can't wait to get out on the pitch," said Inter's
interim coach Andrea Stramaccioni, who is hoping to persuade the
club to give him the job full-time.
"The derby is always fundamental and in this case is even
more fascinating because the stakes are so high, against all the
odds."
"GHOST GOAL"
After Juve's shock 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened
Lecce in midweek, nerves are beginning to show in Turin.
"I have experience of going through completely opposing
experiences. On the last day of the season I've found myself
chasing, other times out in front," Conte said as Juve seek a
first title since their 2006 demotion for match-fixing.
"I always say that to win you need head, heart and legs - in
that order.
"We all wanted to play again the day after (drawing with
Lecce). It was humiliating and there's a desire to play another
game to get rid of what happened on Wednesday night.
"The lads are ready, they know that it's a historic moment.
We didn't sleep well last night, but football and life teaches
you that you have to look forward. And two matches from the end
of the season, to have a point lead on Milan is nice."
As always in Italian football, it has not been a season
without controversy either on or off the pitch.
Should Juve finish one point ahead next weekend, many Milan
fans will rue Sulley Muntari's so-called "ghost goal" during the
match between the two teams at the San Siro in February. It was
not given by the officials despite being well over the line.
The match finished 1-1 and could have a huge bearing on the
season. If the pair finish the season level on points, Conte's
side will take the title on head-to-head results thanks to that
draw and their 2-0 win at home.
Earlier in the week Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani
revealed that he had images of the "goal" on his mobile phone
and that he often looks at them longingly.
However, Conte refused to rise to the bait, saying: "On my
phone I have a photo of my daughter Vittoria and I wouldn't want
anything but her on there."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)