MILAN Oct 30 The Italian Supercup between last year's Serie A champions Juventus and Italian Cup winners Napoli will take place in Doha on Dec. 22, Serie A confirmed on Thursday.

It will be the seventh time the annual match will take place abroad and organisers may hope for a friendlier encounter than the same teams served up in Beijing two years ago.

On that occasion, Juventus won 4-2 after extra time when the game was marred by two red cards for Napoli, who refused to take part in the post-game ceremony.

The Supercup began its travels in 1993 when Milan met Torino in Washington, then visited Libya in 2002 and returned to the United States when it was played at the Giants stadium in 2003. It was also played in Beijing in 2009 and 2011. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)