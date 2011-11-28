Nov 28 AC Milan are still interested in
Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez but only want to sign
players on loan in the January transfer window, chief executive
Adriano Galliani said on Monday.
That could rule out a move to Milan for the Argentina
striker though as City are known to only be prepared to sell the
player who has fallen out of favour after refusing to warm up
during a Champions League match in September.
But it has not put off Milan, who need a forward as Antonio
Cassano was ruled out for months after heart surgery and who
have pulled off several shrewd signings in recent years using
loan deals which turned into cost-effective permanent transfers.
"Tevez? Let's see. There is time. If it wasn't for the
problem with Cassano we would have stuck with what we had,"
Galliani told reporters.
"Whoever arrives in January will be on loan with the right
to buy."
Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti also said "let's see"
when asked by reporters on Monday if his club was interested in
Tevez.
