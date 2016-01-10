Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 18 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 11 Eder (Sampdoria) 10 Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) 9 Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) Paulo Dybala (Juventus) 8 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Massimo Maccarone (Empoli) Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa) Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) 7 Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) 6 Gervinho (AS Roma) Federico Dionisi (Frosinone) Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria) Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 5 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta Bergamo) Mattia Destro (Bologna) Riccardo Saponara (Empoli) Felipe Anderson (Lazio) Alberto Gilardino (Palermo) Fabio Quagliarella (Torino)
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.