UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Saturday 10 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) 8 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 7 Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Jose Callejon (Napoli) 6 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 5 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Marco Borriello (Cagliari) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Iago Falque (Torino) 4 Franck Kessie (Atalanta Bergamo) Simone Verdi (Bologna) Arek Milik (Napoli) Ilja Nestorovski (Palermo) Gregoire Defrel (Sassuolo)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.