Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 33 Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) 17 Carlos Bacca (AC Milan) Paulo Dybala (Juventus) 16 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) 13 Mohamed Salah (AS Roma) Josip Ilicic (Fiorentina) Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa) Eder (Inter Milan) 12 Massimo Maccarone (Empoli) Nikola Kalinic (Fiorentina) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) Andrea Belotti (Torino) 11 Cyril Thereau (Udinese) 10 Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) Antonio Candreva (Lazio) 9 Daniel Ciofani (Frosinone) Federico Dionisi (Frosinone) Alberto Gilardino (Palermo) 8 Edin Dzeko (AS Roma) Marco Borriello (Atalanta Bergamo) Mattia Destro (Bologna) Alberto Paloschi (Chievo Verona) Paul Pogba (Juventus) Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria) Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) Duvan Zapata (Udinese)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0