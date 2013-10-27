Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Serie A on Sunday 8 Giuseppe Rossi (Fiorentina) 6 Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) Alessio Cerci (Torino) 5 Carlos Tevez (Juventus) Marek Hamsik (Napoli) Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli) Marco Parolo (Parma) Jorginho (Verona) 4 Alessandro Florenzi (AS Roma) German Denis (Atalanta Bergamo) Arturo Vidal (Juventus) Antonio Candreva (Lazio) Jose Callejon (Napoli) Antonio Cassano (Parma) 3 Mario Balotelli (AC Milan) Sulley Muntari (AC Milan) Gervinho (AS Roma) Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Francesco Totti (AS Roma) Adem Ljajic (AS Roma) Alessandro Diamanti (Bologna) Pablo Barrientos (Catania) Alberto Gilardino (Genoa) Esteban Cambiasso (Inter Milan) Paulinho (Livorno) Goran Pandev (Napoli) Eder (Sampdoria) Fabrizio Cacciatore (Verona) Luca Toni (Verona)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.